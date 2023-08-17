BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville elementary school is undergoing repairs after the campus started to experience electrical issues earlier this week.

The issues caused the air conditioning system to shut down at Ortiz Elementary School.

Rene Gutierrez, superintendent of schools for the Brownsville Independent School District, announced a deep cleaning process will be made in order for students and staff to return to a safe campus environment.

“The deep cleaning process will involve the sanitization of classrooms, common areas, restrooms, and all high-touch surfaces, to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” Gutierrez said.

Students will be off Friday to allow sufficient time for the deep cleaning process. Repairs will continue into Saturday.

“This additional time will enable us to meticulously clean and prepare the premises, ensuring that your child’s return to school is met with the highest standards of cleanliness and comfort,” Gutierrez said.

Ortiz Elementary School will reopen to students and staff Monday.