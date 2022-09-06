This story was updated with information about the lockdown at 5: 15 p.m.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown on Paredes Elementary was lifted after a man who brought a gun to the school was detained by Brownsville police.

Earlier today Brownsville Independent School District announced that one of its elementary schools was under lockdown.

At about 3 p.m. a BISD post revealed Paredes Elementary went into lockdown due to “suspicious activity.”

Brownsville police responded to the parking lot of the elementary where they made contact with a man who possessed a firearm.

The district issued a release, stating the man was detained and removed from the premises.

According to the post, the lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m. and all students and staff are safe. Students were dismissed on schedule.

Police and the Security Services Department is currently investigating the incident.