BISD cuts back mandatory trainings following multiple teacher burn-out

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday, the Association of Brownsville Educators (ABOE) announced Brownsville ISD (BISD) released revised schedules for staff from elementary to secondary level, relieving BISD employees of some extra requirements.

“We hear it everywhere that we go about how the teachers are so burnt out, how there’s a shortage of staff because they’re leaving mid-year,” said Ida Abeldaño, an organizer of the AOBE.

Abeldaño said in October the AOBE shared multiple educators’ stories with the BISD school board and called it ‘A Day in the Life,’ where teachers detailed their concerns with work overload.

“From that, they went back and met with the professional development department and they were able to remove over 70 meetings and trainings they were going to be required to attend,” said Abeldaño.

Apart of the AOBE’s presentation included a survey that reflected how educators felt about the added trainings and meetings, added Abeldaño.

ValleyCentral spoke with Brownsville ISD who said they evaluated how they could relieve some added work to improve employees’ work experience.

“We know the teachers are devoting a lot of time before school, during the academic school day, and extended day to meet those requirements, so we feel that the teacher’s need time to implement the strategies learned,” said Dr. Anysia Treviño, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction and H.R. at BISD.

The AOBE added the state-wide substitute teacher shortage is also spreading staff thin at BISD campuses.

“There are several classrooms that don’t get coverage for substitutes, so what they have to end up doing is pulling staff from the office, or the library or things like that, or joining two classrooms together,” said Abeldaño.

Treviño said that BISD gave substitute teachers an extra $10 a day up until this December, but is exploring the possibility of paying more.

“Possibly increasing the pay will help, but we understand that we are still experiencing that problem and we are working hard to ensure that we have quality substitutes in our classroom,” said Treviño.

Though Abeldaño said this is a step in the right direction, the AOBE is still working to receive more relief for BISD educators.

“Continue to hold on, we thought last year was tough, but this year has gotten even tougher, but we don’t want them to give up,” said Abeldaño.