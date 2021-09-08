BISD board to refer trustee investigation to district attorney

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After almost a 7-hour regular board meeting, the Brownsville Independent School District board of trustees voted to refer the investigation to the district attorney’s office.

On Tuesday night, the board meet in a closed meeting to discuss with the board attorney the possibility of censuring Place 6 trustee Minerva Peña.

The board voted to approve item XII.E.2.a. with six to one, where the investigated trustee cast a nay vote. The board’s attorney recommended that Pena’s investigation be referred to the Cameron County District Attorney’s office for review.

“Out of courtesy and respect, in order to avoid the appearance of conflict, I have decided to avoid all district events except the board committee meetings until the DA concludes its final investigation,” Peña voluntarily said during the meeting.

The reason for the investigation has not been disclosed. The second item on the agenda involving Peña’s investigation was set to discuss issuing a trespass notice.

The board did not vote on that item because the attorney said that the evidence presented showed “no violation.”

“We are aware of the current referral to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office concerning Board of Trustee Member Minerva Pena,” a BISD representative sent in a statement. “The district will be cooperating with the local authorities.”