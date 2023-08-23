BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Consolidated Independent School District is addressing its air conditioning problems across campuses.

Rene Gutierrez, Brownsville ISD Superintendent, said on Tuesday at Ortiz Elementary only the school gym was air-conditioned. Gutierrez said he was not aware of any issues to Campion Middle School, but that it is possible the AC at that campus may be struggling due to the heat wave.

He said the district has received parts to fix its unit and is currently using a portable unit. However, this is a temporary fix.

“This heat is tremendous and its overworking the air conditioning units,” Gutierrez said.

He said he would like parents to know that the district is addressing any and all issues with AC technicians.