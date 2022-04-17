BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Birders from across the country are heading to the Valley for an opportunity to view birds migrating to the area.

Scott and Connie Jo Dirks of Minnesota said they have visited the valley for over ten years to get away from the winter, but also for the birding opportunities.

“Rio Grande Valley is a famous birding spot in the United State because a lot of rare birds will show up here. So, it’s a great place to spend winter months looking for birds,” said Scott Dirks.

Birders like the Dirks head to the South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center, and Alligator Sanctuary where thousands of birds make the center a rest stop.

Javier Gonzalez, the naturalist educator at the birding center, explained that the birds make a long trip to the area during spring migration.

“They meet up in the Yucatan Peninsula, and then they wait for a good gust of south wind to catapult them across the open gulf. 600-mile flight across the Gulf of Mexico and the first sight of land, South Padre Island,” said Gonzalez.

He said migration starts in March and peaks in the last two weeks of April before ending in May.

Gonzalez added that the birding center prepares yearly for the bird’s arrival.

“Before the migration, we start to prep our habitats and make sure for when they arrive, that the habitats are in their prime offering as much food as possible. Insects, berries so that when the birds arrive, tired after crossing the Gulf of Mexico, they can find the energy they need to keep going wherever they’re going,” he said.

Gonzalez said birds that can only be seen in the Valley attract people to the area and causes a boost in the economy.

“That’s going to drive them here to see those species, and they’ll stay in the hotels. They maybe stay here for a week, visit the restaurants and all the parks. Huge drive to the economy in that way,” he said.

He explained that the birding center is a non-profit organization and the migration also benefits them.



“We’re very lucky that we’re on a place that a lot of these birders want to visit. We expect a great number of birders and birders throughout the month here and we look forward to it every year. It’s a great special time of year for us here at the birding center,” said Gonzalez.

The South Padre Island Birding, Nature Center, and Alligator Sanctuary is scheduled to host a Spring Migration Celebration on April 23 & April 24. For more information, you can visit their website.