MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A townhall between the city of McAllen, Zoho multi-billion dollar company and locals Friday may have not gone well depending on whom you speak with.

The townhall at the Palm View Community Center was tense according to locals speaking with CBS 4’s Derick Garcia.

“The city isn’t really telling the people of the Southside we got your back,” Attorney Victoria Guerra said.

The technology company plans to build a corporate campus on Ware Road across from the Champion Lakes Golf Course.

ValleyCentral previously reported the project has the approval of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” Villalobos said.

The excitement stems from potential job creation. Zoho has received favorable feedback from McAllen’s Economic Development Corporation.

Locals living near or frequent McAllen’s Disc Golf Park are not so favorable.

The development plan is to rezone the FEMA designated major flood prone area from agriculture to light industrial.

Dr. Michelle Medina believes a backdoor deal was done before locals could even be heard.

Daniel Brooke, an avid Disc Golfer believes the city is sleeping on an opportunity to turn the park to a destination.

“Pickleball, fastest growing sport in the in US. Second, disc golf,” Brooke said. “This is the premiere disc golf course in The Valley, It’s one of the top 50 in the state. It’s actually had several professional level disc golfers come out here and play this course. I can’t speak highly enough of the course and the benefits of having it here.”

Liz Barbin lives the closest to the park. She’s filmed the flooding and captured someone riding a jetski on the street.

“It took days for the water to recede, and so my fear is when if they bring a company to come in and they build on this property, where’s all that water gonna go?” Barbin wonders. “Because this is where the water stays. If it’s here, then concern is that it’s gonna go to my house.”

At a previous town hall, Barbin brought up the question of flooding and felt she couldn’t get a straight answer.

Attorney Victoria Guerra is skeptical.

“They’re saying we have flooding improvement,” Guerra said. “They haven’t gone into any detail about it so we have every reason not to trust what they’re saying.”

Zoho said in a statement. “We understand that there are a variety of perspectives on this issue, and we are committed to working with the city to explore all possible options.”