BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Congressman Filemon Vela has introduced a bill that would rename a Brownsville post office after a fallen soldier.

The post office located at 1535 East Los Ebanos Boulevard in Brownsville would become “First Lieutenant Andres Zermeno Post Office.”

First Lieutenant Andres Zermeno was killed during a combat operation as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in Shekhabad, Afghanistan, on Sept. 25, 2011. Roughly a month before his first combat tour was slated to end, reported MySA.

First Lieutenant Zermeno received the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and a Non-Article 5 Medal by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization., states the release.

“I believe that it is fitting to rename the United States Post Office in Brownsville, Texas, in honor of First Lieutenant Zermeno and his brave service to his country. This dedication will memorialize First Lieutenant Zermeno in our community and recognize his sacrifice for generations to come,” said Congressman Vela in the release.

Zermeno was born in Brownsville on Nov. 30, 1984. He graduated with a degree in psychology from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

In 2007 he got married and later had two children.

Zermeno is described as a true leader by his peers and superiors, the release added.