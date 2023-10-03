HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Big Red’s Ranch in San Benito begins its Pumpkin Patch & Fall Family Days on Oct. 7.

Big Red’s Ranch is a non-profit and hosts events to provide a day of outdoor fun for families and everyone who attends. The ranch has a truckload of pumpkins and lots of fun games and activities that everyone will enjoy, including the dads.

The Pumpkin Patch & Fall Family Days begin on Oct. 7 and continue on Oct. 14, 21, 22, 28, and 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For full details of this event visit Big Red’s Ranch.

