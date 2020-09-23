Big Money! Lotto Texas rolls to $44 million jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—No one won the Lotto Texas jackpot Saturday night, meaning the pot continues to roll over giving Texas players on Wednesday the game’s largest prize in more than a decade.

“Lotto Texas sales have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission in a press release. “Jackpots this large generate a lot of excitement, so I want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. I hope to congratulate the biggest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in over a decade after Wednesday night’s drawing.”

Lottery officials say the advertised $44 million Lotto Texas jackpot for Wednesday is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience located in Dallas.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Ticket sales close at 10:02 p.m. The drawing is at 10:12 p.m.