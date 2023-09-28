BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students with the Big Heroes 2.0 program reached a new milestone earning their new graduation certificates.

The program is an educational outreach to young adults with disabilities and helps them learn about law enforcement duties and responsibilities on the state and federal levels.

Organizers said having this opportunity available to people with disabilities has a great outcome.

“Two purposes came out of this, one is inclusion that our members can do this. We are trying to take the DIS out of disabilities and two if recognition we want our name to go far because we need the community’s support,” said Martha Gonzalez, executive director of Big Heroes.

“The community needs to know the Border Patrol are good people, Brownsville police officers are good people, the district attorney we are good folks trying to engage with the community and this is one of our ways to giving back to the community,” said Luis Saenz, Cameron County District Attorney.

Big Heroes said they are always looking to expand. Anyone interested in joining or becoming a volunteer can call 956-455-3129.