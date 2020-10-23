‘Big Give Brownsville’ aims to help local nonprofits stay afloat amid pandemic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Local nonprofits are in need of assistance as thousands of Rio Grande Valley residents affected by the pandemic seek help from those same organizations.

The purpose of a community foundation is to receive funds and then distribute them to local nonprofits, and in a year where donations are down due to COVID-19, the ‘Big Give Brownsville’ fundraiser is more important than ever.

The Brownsville Community Foundation’s ‘Big Give Brownsville’ event focuses on obtaining funds for those local non-profits.

“No one knows better what you need than your own community,” said Dr. Diane Garza, Chairperson of Big Give Brownsville.

Joe Medrano, the Co-Chair of Big Give Brownsville, adds this event allows the Brownsville community to support organizations serving their residents.

“It could be a time where they go into survival mode,” said Jennifer Sampayo, a member of the Brownsville Community Foundation. “But instead, they’ve all come together and really supported each other.”

Typically, nonprofits get most of their funding through grants, which means the money can only be used for what the grant giver says. That is not the case for this fundraiser.

“Its discretionary money that they’re going to be getting,” said Dr. Garza. “So they’re able to spend it on whatever comes up.”

The ‘Big Give Brownsville’ is entering its fourth year, and the community is taking notice.

“Each year, the community gets more and more involved, and they realize that it does make a difference if you give where you live,” said Dr. Garza.

If you’d like to learn more about the Brownsville Community Foundation, the Big Give Brownsville, or if you’d like to donate, you can visit their website or Facebook page.