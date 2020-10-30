Biden, Trump supporters clash outside Kamala Harris event in Edinburg

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—People yelled and honked their car horns for support Friday outside The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Edinburg campus where Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris arrived for a campaign.

Biden-Harris supporters gathered outside the University before Harri’s private event.

A few Trump-Pence supporters arrived minutes later and were confronted by Biden-Harris supporters on 4th and Drive Robert Nelson Avenue.

Each group took turns chanting and yelling. They also hurled insults ay each other an their preferred candidate.

McAllen police officers are providing security and moved protesters back onto the side of the road as they inched closer to each other on the street.