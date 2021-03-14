Biden health advisor says no evidence of migrants spreading COVID-19, Gov. Abbott says otherwise

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Feb. 18, 2021, following a winter storm which knocked out power and water for millions of Texans. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Healthcare professionals and government officials are seeing differing viewpoints on migrants’ spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House COVID Equity Task Force, spoke on CBS News’s ‘Face the Nation’ where she discussed vaccine rollouts, hesitancy to be vaccinated among the public, and how the government is working to broaden vaccine eligibility.

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, chair of the White House COVID Equity Task Force, stated there is no evidence that migrants are spreading COVID-19

(photo: Yale School of Medicine)

Also briefly discussed was how undocumented migrants are impacting COVID-19 numbers.

When asked if Governor Greg Abbott’s assertion that migrants are spreading the virus to the public, Nunez-Smith said she does not believe that to be the case.

“I have not seen any evidence to support that at all,” said Nunez-Smith.

She later commented that vaccinating the public should not be a decisive issue and everyone should get the chance to receive the free vaccination.

“We need to make them easy and convenient,” said Nunez-Smith. “And we need to make sure everyone knows that regardless of documentation, status or anything else, quite frankly, that you are eligible for a vaccination here.”

Shortly after her appearance on the show, Governor Abbott responded on Twitter calling Nunez-Smith’s remarks “false.”

Abbott then cited a report from Congressman Henry Cuellar from March 3rd that states 108 migrants released in the last month were COVID-19 positive.

This is just flat out false.



"108 migrants released during the past month have shown to be carrying the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, said Wednesday."



The border crisis won't be properly addressed with media outlets spewing falsehoods.https://t.co/UNcgQ2ayuA https://t.co/u6qxBtly8g — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 14, 2021

Cuellar stated that nonprofit organizations, such as Team Brownsville and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, are offering hotel rooms to the migrants for them to quarantine. However, they can not fully stop these people from moving through if they wish to do so because of documentation from the Department of Homeland Security.

In February, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 100,441 individuals illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, including 29,792 unaccompanied children.

Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to view the migrant situation on the border and get updates from immigration personnel. He is calling the situation a crisis.

“This crisis is a result of President Biden’s open border policies. It invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas right now and will grow increasingly worse by the day,” said Abbott on Tuesday in Mission.

Despite Abbott’s claims that Biden has created an open border, CBP officials hammered down on Wednesday that the border is not open.

“Let’s be clear, the border is not open,” said Troy Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner of CBP. “We are building an orderly immigration system and doing so in a way that protects public health during the global COVID pandemic.”

Governor Abbott signed an executive order that went into effect on March 10 that all businesses in Texas can open at 100 percent capacity. The statewide mask mandate was also ended by Abbott.