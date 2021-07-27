Biden Administration releases blueprint for ‘fair, orderly, and humane immigration system’

FILE – In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. The U.S. government has put an end to two Trump administration policies that made it harder for immigrants fleeing violence to qualify for asylum. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday, June 16, 2021, that immigration judges should no longer follow the rules that made it difficult for immigrants who faced domestic or gang violence to win asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)

Six months after beginning the efforts to “reform [the U.S.] immigration system, the Biden administration released the blueprint that outlines the next steps.

Since January, the U.S. has processed over 12,500 people “who had been returned to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols.”

We will always be a nation of borders, and we will enforce our immigration laws in a way that is fair and just. We will continue to work to fortify an orderly immigration system. Biden Administration via a statement.

The release begins by explaining five ways to ensure a “secure, humane, and well-managed” border. The first is to redirect resources from ” a needless border wall” to investing in “smarter border security measures.”

Some of the security measures include upgrading technology for the ports of entry, and will “facilitate more robust and effective security screening to combat human smuggling and trafficking and the entry of undocumented migrants.”

Another measure is to improve the expedited removal process for does who are seeking protection but do not qualify for asylum. The Administration also plans to strengthen anti-smuggling and anti-trafficking operations.

The last point related to managing the border is to “bolster” the public by consistently sending messages to discourage “irregular” migration and promote ” safe, legal, and orderly migration.”

The Administration called on Congress to pass the U.S Citizenship Act and the Dream and Promise Act.

Millions of noncitizens call our country home. Immigrants are key a key part of our communities and make significant contributions to our economy. Biden Administration via statement.

In the effort to implement a fair asylum application processing, the Administration established a dedicated court to consider the asylum claims, reducing immigration court backlogs, maximizing legal representation, and improving the U.S. asylum system’s efficiency.

Maximizing legal representation refers to the president’s FY 2022 budget which requested $15 million to provide representation to families, and #23 million to supports DOJ legal orientation programs.

To improve the asylum system’s efficiency, the Biden Administration stated that it began rescinding Trump administration policies that ” unjustly prevent individuals from obtaining asylum. On June 16, the Department of Justice reversed two of the former administration’s rulings severely restricting asylum protections for victims of domestic and gang violence.”

One of the main points the Administration emphasized in its blueprint is to strengthen migration management with regional partners.

To strengthen the management, the administration said it started providing humanitarian support to address the needs that pressure individuals to abandon their countries, expanding access to international progression, Migrant Resource Centers, restarting the Central American Minors program, reducing immigrant visa backlogs, and other efforts.

The last effort to reform the U.S. asylum system is by addressing the root causes of migration in Central America.

We cannot solve the challenge at our border without addressing the lack of economic opportunity, weak governance and corruption, and violence and insecurity that compel people to flee their homes in the first place. The impact of two major hurricanes in late 2020, a prolonged drought, and COVID-19 have aggravated these long-standing challenges. The FY 2022 Budget requests $861 million to address the root causes of migration. Biden Administration via statement.

To see the full release, click here.