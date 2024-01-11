LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while on his bike last night in Los Fresnos.

According to Los Fresnos police, the man was riding his bicycle northbound on FM 803 when he was struck by an SUV in front of Los Fresnos United.

Police received a call about the collision at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. They say the driver of the SUV did stop to render aid. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.