HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after being hit by a truck Monday evening in Harlingen, authorities say.

Officers with the Harlingen Police Department responded 4th Street and Tyler Avenue in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

A woman claimed to be hit by an older man in a truck while riding her bike, authorities say. The truck driver stopped to help and called to police to the scene.

Responding officers closed the northern portion of the street to help the bicyclist.

The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.