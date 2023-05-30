HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to talk about the annual Bicycle, Pedestrian and Child Safety Campaign.

Ramirez said, “Last year we realized the importance of bike-pedestrian, and also child safety. We said, let’s make it really comprehensive because the kids are out of school and we have more drivers out there. Hopefully, now the kids, adults, and families are hitting the trails, and you have this great trail network.”

This year’s event will be held at Linear Park. On hand, there will be education on child safety seats and booster seats.

“We’re gonna have our police officers showing parents how to correctly adjust the safety and booster seats and we’re gonna give some away. We’re gonna have those lights for your bike and lights for your head to make sure you’re lit. If you’re driving, what is the correct way to really enjoy our bike lanes,” said Ramirez.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 31 at 5 p.m. at Linear Park.

If you or your organization would like to come on the show and talk about an event or community initiative, click here.