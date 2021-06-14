‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ honors police officers from Mission, McAllen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Beyond the Call of Duty traveled across the country to honor police officers that died in the line of duty in 2020.

Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization that recognizes police officers and their families throughout the US that died in the line of duty, according to a press release.

The organization honors fallen officers through their annual End of Watch Ride to Remember. During the Ride to Remember, motorcyclists escort a 41-foot-long trailer that shows the names and faces of the fallen.

This year the End of Watch ride is honoring 338 officers that died in 2020. Three of which are Rio Grande Valley police officers: McAllen Police Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr., McAllen Police Officer Ismael Z. Chavez and Mission Police Officer Jorge Cabrera.

Officer Garza and Officer Chavez were killed last June while responding to a domestic violence call.

Officer Cabrera was a life-long resident of Mission and served 12 years in the police department. He died in August from COVID-19. It is presumed he was exposed to the virus while on duty.

End of Watch made a stop at the McAllen and Mission police departments Monday morning, where city officials, police, families, and friends gathered to remember and honor Chavez, Garza and Cabrera.

Jagrut Shah, spokesman and founder of End of Watch explained that, unlike the military, the fallen police officers left their homes that morning believing they would go home.

“In the military, we sign the dotted line and say, ‘ I’m joining, and I’m here to serve my country and know I’m going to die’… but these beautiful men and women they became servants of your city… they became members of your community to protect, serve and honor,” Shah said.

Shah added that in 2020, the End of Watch ride honored 146 officers that died in the line of duty in 2019. This year, the exhibit will travel more than 22,300 miles in 84 days.

