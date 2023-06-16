HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The “Beyond the Bell” summer program at Harlingen CISD is underway.

One of the classes included in the program is the “HCISD Top Flight Sports Camp.”

Students were able to take part in running drills and sharpen their football skills. Last week they focused on soccer and in the upcoming weeks volleyball and basketball will be featured.

“What we created this program for was so that they could have a lot of fun, be out here enjoying themselves running around being outside, learning a little bit of skills from their sports, but mostly just enjoying themselves. That’s all we really wanted for them,” said Joseph Russell, athletic trainer.

Beyond the Bell will continue through June 29 and offers more than athletics camps.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students are invited to sign up and take part.

For more information visit Beyond the Bell.