MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online.

Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during the holiday season.

“It’s happening through your texts, it’s happening through your emails, and it’s happening through your Facebook Messenger,” says Better Business Bureau President Hilda Martinez. “These scammers are becoming a little bit more wiser, but consumers need to become wiser, too.”

Texts and emails stating your accounts are hacked and pop-up shopping ads on social media leading to fake links are just a few of the many methods scammers can use to steal your personal information and your money.

“What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to get your email. That way, when they get your email, they’re going to try to scam you for some other items,” says Martinez.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, online shopping scams are the “second most commonly reported types of fraud schemes,” and in most cases, victims happen to be young adults.

For 23-year-old Itzell Marquez, this was the case.

“I got a message from some friends that there was a huge sale going on in Gymshark, so I just typed in ‘Gymshark’ in Google, and the first thing that popped up, I clicked.”

What Marquez didn’t know was that she proceeded to purchase from a fake and unsecured website posing as the legitimate workout clothing store, Gymshark.

“I think it was when the statement came into my bank account, and I noticed my bank account was a little off, so I went back into the website and the website was completely gone,” said Marquez.

Although Marquez did receive the merchandise she paid for, it was clear what she received in the mail was not authentic.

As a way to protect yourself from becoming a scammer’s next victim, the BBB advises consumers not to click any unknown links sent through direct messages, email, or any social media app.

Instead, the BBB advises you to go straight to the source of your anticipated purchase and verify the website you are using is secure.

“Once you give up that information, the big issue is going to be trying to get your money back. That’s the big problem,” Martinez adds.

Experts also recommend consumers use a major credit card when making purchases online, as this will help consumers when disputing fraudulent and unauthorized charges.

If you come across possible fraud or become a victim of fraud, contact the Better Business Bureau of South Texas at 956-969-1804, or the Federal Trade Commission.