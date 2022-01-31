NBC has revealed a list of some special guests and stars who will pay tribute to the beloved actress and animal advocate Betty White in Monday’s hourlong special, “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl.”

According to a release from the network, the guest list includes President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen and more.

The special promises to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into White’s life and her Hollywood legacy as guests “recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories,” states NBC.

The network will also share “clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career” as part of the program.

White was best known for her roles on two of the most successful sitcoms of all time: Rose Nylund on NBC’s “The Golden Girls” and Sue Ann Nivens on “Mary Tyler Moore.” She won three Emmys for those roles and an additional two primetime Emmys for other TV credits, as well as receiving a Grammy and two SAG Awards during her life.

The iconic TV star died on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks before she would have turned 100.

Watch “Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl,” Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 9 p.m. on KVEO Channel 23.1