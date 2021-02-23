Beto O’Rourke visits the RGV following winter storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke made a visit to the Rio Grande Valley following the winter storm that left many without power and access to clean water.

O’Rourke documented his commute to the RGV on his Facebook page.

During his visit, O’Rourke will be making stops to help at food, water distributions.

Last week, O’Rourke criticized Texas Senator Ted Cruz for flying to Mexico while millions remained without power after the winter storm.

