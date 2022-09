EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting.

Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a news release from Beto for Texas stated.

O’Rourke will debate against Gov. Greg Abbott at 7 p.m. Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.