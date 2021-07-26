Beto O’Rourke raises $600,000 to keep Texas Democrats in Washington D.C.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Heading into week four of Texas Democrats working in Washington D.C., former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s Powered By People organization raised $600,000 to assist with their daily expenditures.

According to Texas House Representative Alex Dominguez, the funds from O’Rourke’s organization were raised by over 17,000 people around the country with an average donation of $35-$36 per person.

Dominguez added that the money from O’Rourke’s organization would not go into Democrats’ pockets. The money will be spent on basic necessities such as food, medical, COVID-19 testing, and housing.

These donations have allowed Texas Democrats to stay in Washington, D.C. longer. It has allowed Dominguez, his staffers, and colleagues to work on legislation they think Governor Greg Abbott should prioritize.

The legislative agenda Texas Democrats have prepared focuses on voter integrity, the electrical grid, and a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers.

“Beginning this week, most likely on Monday [July 26], we’ll start rolling out our press conferences with a package of what we would like to see in the next special session,” said Rep. Dominguez. “We know we’re not going back before this one ends so there will be a second special session called by the governor on August 8.”

When the rollout of the Texas Democrats’ legislation package has not yet been determined.

