RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is making his way to McAllen on Friday as part of a statewide campaign.

O’Rourke’s event will take place at Fireman’s Park Pavilion in McAllen at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Democratic hopeful is in the midst of a 12-day campaign where he visits 20 Texas cities and towns giving his pitch for his case as governor while maligning Governor Greg Abbott’s efforts in the position.

Specifically, O’Rourke is focusing on Texas’s power grid that collapsed during a winter storm in February 2021 and how Abbott failed to prevent this situation that led to hundreds of deaths and millions without electricity.

If elected, O’Rourke looks to require companies to weatherize their infrastructure, lower Texans’ utility bills through energy efficiency programs, connect Texas to the national grid, and sue oil and gas companies that profited off of the winter storm, among other reforms.

Texas faced a similar winter blast in early February with the state’s power grid mostly holding up. However, O’Rourke believes if the weather was more severe there would be a similar crisis to February 2021.

“Thankfully, [the February 2022 winter] weather was mild compared to last year’s winter storm. And if we saw severe or extreme weather like we had last February, this grid is not up to the task because Abbott has not winterized the gas supply,” he said.

Abbott has countered O’Rourke’s statements and accused him of lying.

“Beto O’Rourke is at it again, this time lying to Texans about the resiliency of the power grid as a result of the bipartisan reforms passed by the Legislature last year,” said Mark Miner, a campaign spokesperson, in a statement. “…[He] is instead attempting to mislead voters in a pathetic attempt to prop up his flailing campaign.”

O’Rourke, however, believes he’s standing up for Texans that were let down last year.

“This message is resonating because they know they’ve been let down by the governor. They know the grid is not fixed. And they know that we need justice in Texas. That’s why we’re running,” he said.