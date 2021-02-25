Beto O’Rourke, LUPE talk with individuals affected by winter storm

SAN JUAN, Texas (KVEO) — Former United States Representative Beto O’Rourke was in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday and spoke with communities affected by power outages during last week’s winter storm.

The former congressman from El Paso visited with members of La Union Del Pueblo Entero (LUPE). His group Powered by People spent the previous day distributing water with them.

Around a half dozen people spoke about the struggles they were facing as a result of the power outages that affected millions of Texans.

Beto O’Rourke listens to Margarita Xochitl discuss the issues she’s facing.

Some of the people in the group, like Margarita Xochitl who lives in Mission, are still having problems a week after the storm.

“The pipes broke. My water. And I have [a] problem with my lights four, five days, no lights. My food, no good,” said Xochitl.

Beto O’Rourke listens to a LUPE member discuss the hardships they faced during the winter storm.

When asked about his predominant emotion while listening to the LUPE members speak, O’Rourke told KVEO that he had two distinct feelings.

First, “it’s a mix of deep frustration and anger because of the way people have been treated in a part of the country, here in the RGV, that almost never gets the respect or resources it needs,” said O’Rourke.

But with the anger and frustration came pride.

“It’s pretty amazing,” O’ Rourke continued. “I think it’s very characteristic of the Valley from the many times I’ve visited and the many people I’ve met. So very, very proud of this part of our state.”

O’ Rourke said the people of the Valley, and those his group had been distributing food and water to specifically, had been let down by more than just ERCOT.

“I think we really need to look at those who tasked with overseeing and regulating ERCOT like the Public Utility Commission, and the governor who appoints to the PUC.”

Wednesday evening, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference to address Texans on what was going to happen with ERCOT going forward. In it, he said he had made responding to the storm an emergency item for the Texas state legislature.

“Our task now, is to take the lessons learned from the past week, as well as the anger that we all feel, and channel them into immediate action,” said Governor Abbott during his address.

Beto O’Rourke stops to take pictures with members of the crowd.

O’ Rourke said it will take major change to fix what happened.

“This was a failure in elected leadership in Texas at the highest positions of power,” he said. “We need people in power who are accountable to those they serve and represent. So that has to change for these conditions to change.”