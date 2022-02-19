RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O’Rourke is making his way throughout a number of cities in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

“We picked the Valley, we picked the RGV because this part of the state is so important to the future of the state,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke is urging people to head to the polls for early voting ahead of the primary election on March 1.

“This is the only weekend during early voting when you can vote. We got to get everyone turned out, make sure that we reach out to everybody, sign up and become a volunteer if you’re not already,” said O’Rourke.

During the event in McAllen supporters of O’Rourke came out as well as those opposing his run for governor. Police were called to the event after two men showed up with guns, but that didn’t stop O’Rourke from continuing to campaign for governor.

“We’re going to make sure that the next governor of the state of Texas does not see the border as a threat or as a problem,” said O’Rourke.

We also caught up with him during his visit to UTRGV’s Edinburg campus where over one hundred students turned out.

“Focus on things like education and higher Ed, expanding Medicaid, creating better jobs in the Rio Grande Valley. These are the things the people of Texas want, republicans, democrats, and independents and I’m just so proud of these students for leading on these issues,” he said.

There are still a number of places O’Rourke will be visiting this weekend including the cities of Brownsville and Donna on Saturday.