HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beto O’Rourke announced on Thursday that he accepted an invitation to a televised debate with Gov. Greg Abbott hosted by the Nexstar Media Group.

The news comes nearly a month after Abbott accepted an invitation to the debate.

The debate is scheduled for Sept. 30 at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Both CBS4 and NBC23 will broadcast the debate, along with other Nexstar stations across the state.

Texans for Greg Abbott released the following statement after O’Rourke accepted the invitation:

“In between television appearances in New York and fundraising in Hollywood, we are pleased Beto O’ Rourke is taking the time to debate Governor Abbott in the only statewide televised debate, to be held in the Rio Grande Valley and hosted by Nexstar,” Mark Miner, Communication Director for Texans for Greg Abbott said in a press release. “Beto has been debating himself on issues throughout the campaign, and we look forward to highlighting his real positions supporting open borders, defunding the police, raising property taxes, and extreme energy policies that will kill hundreds of thousands of jobs in Texas.”

In addition to the Nexstar-hosted debate, O’Rourke accepted invitations to four town-hall style debates in different areas of Texas.

“Beto is looking forward to these four town hall-style debates where he can continue taking questions directly from voters in English and Spanish while also holding Governor Abbott fully accountable for his indefensible record of incompetence and extremism,” said Beto for Texas spokesperson Chris Evans in a media release.