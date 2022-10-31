WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke is expected to make several stops across the Rio Grande Valley Monday.

Many of his supporters are waiting for his arrival at the Hidalgo County Annex in Edinburg. O’Rouke and his team made a stop in Corpus Christi at the Nueces County Courthouse Monday morning.

O’Rouke is set to visit Edinburg, Weslaco Business Visitor and Event Center, San Juan City Library, and Lark Community Center in McAllen on Oct. 31.

On Nov. 1, O’Rouke will visit polling locations at the San Benito Community Building, Brownsville Public Library on Central Blvd., Cameron County Courthouse and Harlingen County Annex Building.

The gubernatorial candidate is encouraging families, friends and loved ones to head to the polls, especially for early voting.

O’Rouke is expected touch on several topics such as women’s reproductive rights, gun control, the importance of voting and letting your voices be heard.

On Tuesday night, O’Rouke will host a Get Out the Vote rally at the Paso Real Hall, located at 3620 W. Expressway 83 in Harlingen.