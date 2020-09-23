Beta’s landfall Monday night ties tropical record

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night near Port O’Connor, Texas, making it the record-tying NINTH named system to strike the United States this year.

Eight other systems have made landfall in the United States this year, including four hurricanes. One of those hurricanes was Hanna, a category 1 storm hitting right here in the Rio Grande Valley. The strongest was Laura, a category 4 storm.

The only other season on record with nine named, landfalling tropical systems in one season was 1916.

