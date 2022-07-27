EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for Best of the RGV: BBQ Edition. ValleyCentral asked the public to find the best BBQ in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered. The #3 spot goes to Vargas BBQ.

Owners Ram and Nidia Vargas opened their restaurant in March 2021 only as curbside. One year later Vargas BBQ opened its dining room located at 701 E. Cano St.

“It’s just great to be able to open the doors and serve barbecue to the people here in the RGV,” said Ram Vargas. “We get a lot of support from everywhere. The valley and outside the valley. Here in Edinburg, we’re glad to be in our hometown of Edinburg. As soon as we open the door we’re ready for the people to come in and we’re ready to serve.”

Gaining a lot of popularity since opening, Vargas BBQ is grateful to be voted in the top three in ValleyCentral’s Best of RGV series.

“Thank you, guys. I mean, we are here because of you all. If it wasn’t for our customers supporting us sharing our pages, coming to buy our food, we wouldn’t be here,” Vargas said. “It keeps me going. I know it fires me up, it makes me want to get better every day. Makes me want to come out here and be the best I can and serve the best food in the valley.”

Vargas BBQ is open from Wednesday through Saturday.