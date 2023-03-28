WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Best Friends Animal Society is promoting its latests campaign in the Rio Grande Valley.

The nonprofit organization operates the nation’s largest sanctuary for homeless animals.

The campaign, ‘We Can Stop the Killing’ is designed to bring awareness to the Weslaco community.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the National Animal Welfare Organization released the latest statistics.

As of 2021, the groups say 97 percent of cats and 65 percent of dogs were killed in Weslaco’s animal shelter.

This makes the Weslaco location the second highest killing shelter in the United States.

“I understand they do occasional popups. They do have handful of rescue partners, however, it’s like using a teacup on the Titanic,” Laura Donahue, Senior Director Legislation and Advocacy of the Best Friends Animal Society said. “There’s no true meaningful programs designed to stem intake and keep pets reunited with their family.”

The City of Weslaco says it is working with local veterinarians to expand the spay and neutering of animals and partnering with rescue groups across the nation.

“There are so many things the city is doing to help the problem and really the problem is an overpopulation problem,” Jasmine Rico-Joens, City of Weslaco Public Relations Officer said. “

Weslaco’s animal shelter accounts for 10 other cities and municipalities across the Rio Grande Valley.

The city says they all have the same goal of helping the animals.

Best Friends Animal Society says they hope to reach an agreement with Weslaco officials to better meet the needs of the community.