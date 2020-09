MISSION, Texas – Bert Ogden and Fiesta Dealerships announced they have teamed up with the non-profit organization Family in Blue.

Bert Odgen said they will provide free buckets filled with cleaning supplies to all first responders.

The press release said the distribution will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Fiesta Nissan in Edinburg located at 5001 South I-69C from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Credentials must be provided to receive the supplies, said the release.