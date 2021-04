Pitbull is coming to the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — The Bert Ogden Arena announced the Pitbull concert that was to take place on October 10, 2020, has been rescheduled for August 5, 2021.

According to the arena’s website, Bert Ogden Arena has worked with the event organizers to make sure the public still has a chance to attend.

If you still have tickets they are still valid for the new date, said the arena’s website.