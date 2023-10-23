SAN PERLITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead and another two are hospitalized after two separate bee attacks in San Perlita and Raymondville, officials said.

At around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, San Perlita Mayor George Guadiana, along with two city employees were removing a tree near Palomar Street when a swarm of bees became agitated and attacked the men, Guadiana said.

One of the employees, a 70-year-old man, was stung several times. Guadiana drove the man to Raymondville, where they met an ambulance that transported him to a hospital.

Seferino Esparza (Photo: San Perlita Mayor George Guadiana)

According to the mayor, the man went into cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. The man was identified as Seferino Esparza, who had been employed with the city since 2018.

Guadiana said city hall will be closed Monday and funeral arrangements are pending.

In Raymondville, there was also a separate bee attack on Saturday evening on Senora Street.

As a result of this attack, two people were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and another three were treated on scene, according to Willacy county officials.