Bee attack sends two Hidalgo County employees to hospital

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two Hidalgo County employees were sent to the hospital after a bees attack, according to county officials.

Both employees work for the Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1, and were repairing erosion to a drainage ditch.

The attack happened while they were working near Ridge Road between Jackson and Cage roads just before noon on Monday.

First responders said that both men were stung more than 100 times each, one presenting allergic reactions symptoms.

“Both employees are in good condition. One has already been released and the one exhibiting symptoms of a reaction has been medicated and is expected to be released soon,” a Hidalgo County spokesperson stated.

The identity of the employees was not released.