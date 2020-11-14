Beauty salons battle safety requirements put in place during pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The reopening of salons was something salon owners like Armando Ramirez looked forward to but what they did not expect were the challenges they would have to get used to.

“The challenging part was keeping the salon clean and the mask cutting around the ears and things like that. It’s the new normal for now,” said Ramirez.

Owner of High Octane Cuts, Irene Ramirez shares she has had to invest in extra products such as mask clasps to make her job easier.

“It gives me enough space to work around their ear or I don’t have to have them hold it so it’s a lot easier. A lot more comfortable for my clients, they are little clasps that I ordered off of Amazon and I like that they are silicone so they are easy to sanitize, said Ramirez.”

Although salons are having to work harder to keep their clients safe. Client appreciation is what helps them keep pushing through in hopes for a better year.