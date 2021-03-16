Beachgoers hoping ‘family friendly’ trend continues at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KVEO) — COVID-19 changed things for a lot of industries and now it is allowing the city of South Padre Island (SPI) to slightly rebrand itself.

For years, South Padre Island has been a Spring Break destination for college students looking to party and have fun on the beach. However, lost revenue due to the pandemic is causing the city to look for alternatives.

During a chamber of commerce event on February 11, South Padre Island Mayor, Patrick McNulty, suggested that COVID-19 would allow the city to distance itself a little from its past.

He said that, moving forward, “maybe we get away a little bit from the ‘South Party Island’ and just become South Padre Island.”

The college students are still here, but they’re fewer in number than in the past.

“It depends on the different areas of the beach itself. Here it’s great; you look up and down and there are families all over the place,” said Chuck, a Missourian who came down to South Padre Island to escape the midwestern winter.

For the most part, the college students are found near the beach bars. The music blasting from speakers acts as a beacon for students and a repellent for the family crowd.

“You can hear it from a distance so you know to avoid it before you even get there,” said Wanda, Chuck’s wife.

Those looking for a nice relaxing week to soak up the sun after a long year dealing with COVID-19 were pleasantly surprised with what Spring Break 2021 on South Padre Island looked like.

“There’s really not a lot of Spring Break kids out here. I’ve seen more families,” said Ron Conley, who is visiting the island with his family from Austin.

Conley added that he was glad to see the families on the beach following CDC social distancing guidelines.

“This is probably the first day that the beach is actually semi-full. It’s still a lot of space between people but it’s nice to see so many families out here,” he said.

Locals who came out to make the most of the more relaxed Spring Break told KVEO they wanted to see the trend toward ‘family friendly’ continue moving forward.

“For us who do live here in the Valley, being able to have this gem so close by and being able to enjoy it with our families would be nice during this season,” said Muriel Garcia, a Mission resident who was enjoying the beach with her family.