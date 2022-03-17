SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) – As thousands of college students are enjoying South Padre Island this spring break, volunteers and college students from across the country are making sure everyone stays safe.

Beach Reach is a religious movement aimed at spring breakers. While those involved with Beach Reach are aiming to help others find their faith, they also want to make sure no one drives drunk.

Zeke Tyler is a student at Navarro College. Tyler didn’t come to the island just to enjoy spring break, he wanted to do something more.

“We’ve been in vans two to four hours a night, just helping people, making sure that they get home safe,” Tyler said. “They call us they are excited to get somewhere for free and we are excited that we are able to have the opportunity to try to do what we came out here for and that’s to spread God’s love.”

One of the biggest services Beach Reach provides to spring breakers is their 50 vans that drive all over South Padre Island picking up anyone in need of a ride overnight.

“Often time students will come out late at night and they shouldn’t be driving,” said Clayton Bullion, Coordinator for Beach Reach. ” We provide that safe ride but also there have been several times where we have been a part of this person who really needs to be taken care of, they need to be heard, they need to be loved.”

Beach has given more than 7,000 rides just this week. But drivers aren’t just helping spring breakers get from Point A to Point B late a night, they are even offering emotional support.

“We also get to open up conversations with them just get to know them,” said Sean Farris. ” A lot of people just get lost in the crowd on the island. It’s just nice to kind of individualize people and have conversations with them like that.”

As spring break winds down students like Tyler hope others will find their faith and get inspired to help.

“This is my first time doing something like this,” Tyler said. “This has made me want to do this every opportunity I can and I feel this is what God put me on this earth to do.”