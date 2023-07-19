SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Beach Park at Isla Blanca is offering a special promotion this Sunday for the first 250 admission tickets.

On Sunday, July 23, guests can spend a day at the waterpark for $23.23 off on adult and child ticket purchases.

The Beach Park at Isla Blanca, also known as the Valley’s waterpark, features family-friendly water rides and attractions, various dining services, lounging and a beach boardwalk.

“I think the biggest attraction that the majority of everybody loves is the river system,” Jimmy Hawkinson, General Manager at the Beach Park at Isla Grand said.

Additional features at the waterpark include free parking and zero charge for tubes and life jackets.

Hawkinson encourages guests to beat the heat by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and topping it off with a hat.

Discount tickets for Sunday’s promotion are now available online and in person.

“We appreciate all the support from Hidalgo County, Cameron County, Starr, Willacy… All those local areas are really our base,” Hawkinson said. “The visitors that come from out of the area can come and enjoy what the Valley enjoys all the time.”

The $23.23 off promotion is valid to use only on Sunday, July 23. Only the first 250 people to request the promotion will get $23.23 off.

The Beach Waterpark at Isla Blanca 2023 season ends September 10.