CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered the temporary closure of several beach access locations as temperatures continue to drop.

The following beach access locations will be closed:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 3

County Beach Access No. 4

County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park

County Beach Access No. 6

The beaches have been closed as of Friday morning and will be temporarily closed until further notice.

County beaches on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open.