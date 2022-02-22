HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Online dating has become a popular way for people to potentially meet their significant other. There are some safety tips that you should keep in mind when introducing yourself to those dating apps.

Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval said online dating apps should not be treated the same way as personal social media accounts.

Officer Sandoval said exposing too much about yourself makes it easy for anyone to find personal information. He advises not to post photos from your personal social media accounts into your dating account.

“Never use a picture that you have on your social media accounts because somebody can actually do a reverse image search and then find all the information that they need on you so always use a picture that is not on your social media, something that you take just specifically for that dating site,” he said.

Sandoval said any requests of people who have a non-existent biography or just one picture on their dating profile account should be taken as an automatic red flag.

He said it is important for people to verify that they are not being catfished.



When it comes to agreeing to meet someone for a date, Sandoval advises making others aware of who you are talking to or meeting with.

“Let somebody know where you’re going, what time you’re there, and what time you are expected to come back,” he said. “That way if you’re not back by a certain amount of time, they can actually go look for you, call the police, or anything,” he said.

He also said the best safety option is to transport yourself to your date location.



“Take your own vehicle, take a Lyft and Uber, something; do not rely on the date to provide the transportation for you because if there’s something that you don’t like or there’s something that feels wrong, you can always just get up and leave,”



Sandoval added safety should always come first when it comes to dating.