HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department Champions Barbecue Alliance State BBQ Championship is coming to the Bass Pro Shop parking lot on June 16 & 17.

All proceeds from this event will go to Monica and Maggie’s House. According to Sgt. Larry Moore of the Harlingen PD, “We’ve done it for almost six years now and the championship consists of chicken, pork ribs, fajitas, and beans. But this is just a great event and we welcome everybody out there.”

For more information on the event contact JJ Lopez at 956-374-8392 or to register click here.

