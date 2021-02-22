BBB warns Texans of fraudulent calls relating to winter storm

WESLACO, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued warnings to Texans as reports of fraudulent calls begin to circulate.

The calls are from a person who says they are from FEMA and are offering to reimburse people for lost groceries and help with hotel stays.

But there is a catch, the BBB said the caller wants personal information from you. They said to take any phone calls like this with caution.

“They want to know your credit card number, they want to know your bank account number. We’re just wanting to alert consumers that if you do receive a phone call and they claim that it’s FEMA be very cautious of giving out your information,” said Hilda Martinez, BBB of South Texas.

BBB recommends if you need assistance from FEMA to contact the agency directly.