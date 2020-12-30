BBB warns public of fraudulent calls posing as well known national sweepstakes

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Texas announced a warning for Rio Grande Valley residents about a scheme claiming they have won a prize.

BBB officials say one man called their office to verify a suspected fraudulent call. An email and two calls from two different phone numbers claimed the man had won a prize from Publisher’s Clearing House but told him he had to pay to receive the prize.

Officials say it is important to double check websites, emails and phone numbers before going any further.

“If you’re giving emails you need to go to the official website of the company or the organization that is soliciting you and verify these emails are actual emails,” said Dolores Salinas, BBB of South Texas.

Officials say other red flags to look out for include requests for money, any personal information from bank accounts or credit card information.

Officials also warn of possible requests of payments via gift cards or prepaid debit cards.