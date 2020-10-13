BBB warns about open enrollment scheme

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning the public against an open enrollment scheme.

Officials say beneficiaries are receiving phone calls that let them know they are covered. Then, callers are attempting to obtain personal information, such as a Medicare number, if the person attempts to leave the call.

The BBB says those being mostly targeted are the elderly.

“Right now, every kind of beneficiary is getting all kinds of phone calls trying to offer them a new plan or if they are set up right now. First of all, that is illegal. It shouldn’t happen, but it does happen quite a bit,” said Robert Obregon with the BBB.

It is recommended that if you do receive a call to hang up and to never give away any personal information over the phone.

Open enrollment takes place from October 15 to December 7.