BBB urges public to research contractors for home repairs

WESLACO, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Texas is warning the public whose homes were affected by damages caused by the freezing temperatures to be aware when it comes to securing a contractor.

When discussing business with contractors the BBB said to get as much information about them as possible such as their name, phone number and address.

A BBB official also said to avoid using contractors that are not located near you.

“Be very aware of any kind of contractors going door to door. Get a copy of a contract and review it before you sign it and verify any information with your homeowners insurance first,” said BBB South Texas President Hilda Martinez.

To report suspicious activity or learn more about a potential contractor call the BBB at 956-969-1804.

