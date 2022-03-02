HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Currently, there are opportunities to donate to Ukraine on social media, but experts say people need to be careful who they send money to.

Before making any donation, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages the public to do some research and find out if the recipient is who they say they are.

Hilda Martinez, President of the BBB said it is important to check the name of the organization, the address, and phone number in order to verify whether a fundraiser is legitimate or not.

Martinez said verifying what percentage of your donation will be used for giving back is also important.

“What percentage goes to let’s say the president of the organization. If that percentage is a little bit higher than the actual money that’s going to the organization, sometimes there are red flags there. So be very careful to exactly who you are donating money to,” she said.

If the organization does not have its board members listed, the BBB said that should be considered a red flag as well.

Donating money online is one way of helping, but the BBB suggests you go through a trusted community organization.

“A lot of people usually lean more towards maybe like a charity, like a church; that way they’re usually donating clothes, food, stuff like that would be a little bit more protective as far as sending out money,” she said.

The BBB encourages people to use their website to verify whether an organization is legitimate or not or call them directly for help.