HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said if you are thinking about purchasing a used car, cheaper is not always the best route to go.

According to Hilda Martinez, president of the BBB of South Texas, old cars are normally sold as is without warranty which can lead to bigger problems.

ValleyCentral spoke to Irving Castro, a local resident who said he purchased a used car thinking it was in good condition but over time the car kept breaking down.

According to Castro, he is still waiting for the dealer to fix the car and is still paying for a car that does not work.

“I took the car because I thought they were going to fix it, but I haven’t heard back; the down payment was $6,000 and every payment has been $520,” said Castro.

Before making any big purchase, the BBB said it is important to get all agreements in writing so that situations like Castro’s can be prevented.

“The problem that the consumers are having is that the salesperson or the dealership is promising them that they will fix the vehicle however, it is not listed in the contract, the contract states that the vehicle is sold to you as is, so be very careful with what you’re signing,” said Castro.

Whether purchasing a new or used car, the BBB said it is always best to do research and look over the contract thoroughly before making the purchase.

The BBB encourages all consumers to contact them if they need help verifying a dealer or if they need advice before making a big purchase.